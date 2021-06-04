England blames the delta variant for the increase in Covid cases

ENGLAND

The prevalence of Covid infections in England nearly doubled in the last week of May, as the “delta” variant of COVID-19 first detected in India it became possibly the most widespread, official estimates showed on Friday.

Only one strain of the Indian variant of covid is ‘worrisome’, warns WHO

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) indicated that an estimated 1 in 640 people in England had Covid in the week ending May 29, compared with 1 in 1,120 a week earlier, which is the highest proportion of the first half of April.

Estimates – based on population samples – also suggest that the British variant of COVID is no longer the dominant strain in England.

In the week ending May 29, 2021, we have seen an increase in cases in England that is not consistent with the UK variant … it is likely the variant first identified in India. ” the ONS said.

On Wednesday, the prime minister Boris Johnson said he would be cautious in lifting coronavirus restrictionsas it is not yet clear to what extent the population would be protected against a further increase in COVID-19 cases should the lockdown fully end as planned later this month.

The delta variant is believed to spread more rapidly than the dominant one in the UK, although experts say vaccines still offer protection against serious disease.

Last month, England’s public health service said two injections of the Covid vaccine were almost as effective against the delta variant as against the UK one.

*** MJPR ****