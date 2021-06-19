England awaits the best version of Kane

06/19/2021

On at 19:50 CEST

Joel gadea

Little baggage, at the moment, of Harry kane in what we have of Eurocopa. In the first two games, no goals and no assist for the Premier League’s top scorer, in performances that are beginning to uncover suspicions about his form.

In the absence of a game to close the group stage, the striker of the ‘Three lions’ has not yet shot on goal, in which he pointed out that it was going to be his Eurocup. Not surprisingly, three years ago, the Englishman was the top scorer at the World Cup in Russia, in which England reached the semifinals. In addition, his 19 touches in the game against Scotland are the fewest in a game in which he has played more than 45 minutes with England.

Despite being surrounded by talent, which also does not finish carburetting, Kane is missing, lost in a system, like that of Southgate, which has never stood out for exploiting the offensive game and neither has the change to defense of four, with the introduction of a midfielder, benefited more.

Bad moment

It’s never a good time to go through a drought, but to make matters worse, this summer Harry kane is looking for a new team. After communicating to Daniel levy who wants to leave Tottenham, Kane is at the expense of teams with more aspirations than the ‘Spurs’ launching for him. That is why, in this state of form and given the showcase that the Eurocup represents, those interested in it can withdraw from the bid for the British striker.

The English striker has one bullet left before the knockout phase. The match against the Czech Republic is the opportunity for Kane redeems himself from his bad start to the tournament. However, Southgate He already left a touch in the clash against his Scottish neighbors in the form of a change in the absence of twenty minutes from the end with the game to be decided. “It’s part of the game, the coach thought it was the right decision so we have to accept it & rdquor ;, acknowledged the center forward after the draw between the British teams at Wembley.

From England the national coach is also targeted. The scheme of Gareth southgate does not favor the characteristics of the scorer and his fixation on tactics and defensive order neglect the offensive section and that leaves in a position of weakness to Kane and, in addition, to the English team.

At the moment, they only add one goal -of Sterling– in 180 minutes of play. A very poor background if we take into account that they have a cast of stars in attack that few teams treasure: Harry Kane, Sterling, Foden, Sancho, Rashford Y Mount, a stellar team that fails to shine.