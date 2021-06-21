England and the duty to convince in the last step to the second round

06/21/2021

England faces the last game of the group stage with the duty to win and pass as first in the group to convince and convince herself that she is a candidate for the title, but with the fly behind her ear to know that a second place can give them a more accessible crossing.

To win the Czech Republic on Wembley, those of Gareth southgate They will lead Group D and the second classified in F will be measured, that is, surely Portugal, Germany or France. A tough nut to crack against which they would measure themselves at home, in Wembley, while if they pass as seconds, drawing or losing against the Czechs (as long as they do not win Scotland to Croatia), they will face the second of Group E, at this time Slovakia, but with the possibility of it being Spain, Poland or Sweden.

The doubt is significant for the English, who, however, have already received enough criticism in this Euro, especially for their inability to generate offensive football, so that another stumble against an a priori inferior selection cannot even be considered.

If England touched five in the victory against Croatia, they did not even pass against Scotland, where Steve Clarke they exposed the shortcomings of a team that suffers a lot in static attack and that prioritizes not receiving goals before scoring them.

Yes indeed, England You already know what it is to hit the ball with sufficiency Czech Republic on Wembley. More than two years ago he nailed a ‘little hand’ to a team that repeats with six players from that date. More different was their last clash at the end of 2019, when it was the English who were surprised by falling into Prague by 2-1.

The Czechs are worth a draw, so a less daring approach is expected than before Croatia Y Scotland. Their results have already improved expectations in this Eurocup, so everything that comes against England will be welcome. It will also be a duel of scorers or, rather, between one who scores, Patrick Schick, top scorer in the competition with three goals, and another to be expected, as Harry Kane, which adds zero points in two games.

The forward of the Tottenham has already been confirmed in the ownership for the party, in a gesture of confidence on the part of Southgate, who knows that the English options go through that Kane be in shape and scoring goals. If the ‘Three Lions’ have not been able to give their best version, it is partly due to the bad time they are going through Kane.

The message from England has been the same since the final whistle against Scotland. “We can play better,” he said. Kieran trippier this Sunday. And with that slogan they will look for a first place this Tuesday that, although it may not favor them at the crossing, is necessary to put out fires.

Possible lineups

Czech Republic: Vaclik; Coufal, Kalas, Celustka, Boril; Holes, Soucek; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick.

England: Pickford; Walker, Maguire, Stones, Walker; Rice, Phillips, Grealish; Foden, Kane and Sterling.