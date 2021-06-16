England and Scotland, united against racism

06/16/2021 at 5:30 PM CEST

The gesture of kneeling as a form of protest against racism was born in 2016, when American football player Colin Kaepernick decided that he could not proudly listen to the anthem of a country that he says oppresses blacks.

It was in July 2020, with the return of football to England and while the “Black Lives Matter” protests emerged, motivated by the murder of George Floyd, when Premier League and lower league players began to kneel just before kick-off of the match, to make clear his search for equality and the fight for racism.

This gesture arose in a context of closed-door matches, so racist fans could only complain via social media or on the couch at home. The first of these options was exploited to the maximum, with continuous insults to black footballers, leading the Premier to the extreme of asking the platforms for serious actions against individuals who were dispatched at ease after the anonymity of the network.

With the return of the public, little by little, the first riots arose. It was in the field of Milwall, an English Second Division team, where in the first game after the pandemic a part of the 2,000 fans present in the stadium booed their players when they fell to their knees. A gesture that placed this small London club at the epicenter of racism.

Since then, there have been teams that have abandoned the gesture, others that think that he no longer has the necessary strength, while the players of England and Scotland have reaffirmed their commitment to him on the largest possible stage.

When the English, before a Wembley with more than 20,000 people, knelt in the match against Croatia, a slight boo came from the stands. A boo that was quickly covered with applause and cheers. “Those who boo this are part of the problem,” said Rio Ferdinand.

For this Friday’s meeting between the Scots and the English, the one that will gather the most audience in the United Kingdom of all who are played in the group stage, both teams agreed to kneel. “Doing so is a symbol of solidarity, “said Andy Robertson, Scotland’s captain.

For the first time in the Eurocup, two teams will perform the gesture before the match begins and, curiously, the two countries whose inhabitants least trust their importance will do so.

According to a survey by YouGov, the firm that compiles these statistics in the United Kingdom, only 37% of the English think that this gesture is important to combat racism, while among the Scots the figure drops to 36%. This contrasts with 76% of the Portuguese, 66% of the Spanish, and 57% of the Italians. However, these percentages do not include the English and Scots “of various ethnicities”, which 61% consider to be important.

When the question is clearer: “Are you for or against this gesture?” 42% of Scots say they are against it and 39% of English oppose it.

The first acid test, the England-Croatia, is already passed. Now British solidarity will face the second scrutiny, waiting that if England go ahead and the virus allows it, more than 40,000 people will gather at Wembley for the qualifiers. There the gesture will be exposed to the largest number of people since it began to be used in English football.