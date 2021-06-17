England and Scotland, a British duel with an English trend according to quotas

06/16/2021 at 10:16 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

This Friday, a new fully British duel will take place when England Y Scotland are at Wembley to contest the Matchday 2 of the Eurocup group stage; a game in which, a priori, a victory for the locals is in sight.

In this sense, bookmakers quote the conquest of Gareth Southgate’s set at 1.29. For Steve Clarke’s selected, on the other hand, the three points are paid at 10 euros, while a tie is valued at 5.5. However, more than two decades have passed since the last time a dispute between the two teams ended in a Scottish imposition.

Likewise, the lions accumulate seven matches in a row without knowing defeat and, currently, lead Group D together with Czech Republic with 3 points. On the other hand, Scotland is in last place in the table with 0 points, so this confrontation is providential to determine if they can advance to the direct elimination stage.

Ultimately, we remember that This England – Scotland Euro Cup will take place on Friday June 18, so we are only a couple of days away from being able to enjoy this reunion that has not occurred since their last draw in 2017.