England against Croatia, one of the highlights of the group stage

06/11/2021 at 9:30 AM CEST

The England – CroaciNext Saturday he will face two teams of great weight and football tradition. On the one hand, the island country belonging to UK, and on the other, the young Balkan country. Billions of euros converge between the two teams, although the most valued team in the entire European Championship is England.

Thus, according to Transfermarkt, the whole of the south of the British Isles has a value of 1,270 million euros, a real outrage. What You are already imagining, Harry Kane is the most valued of all, with 120 million euros. He is followed closely by Jadon Sancho with 100 million and finally Sterling with 90.Croatia for its part is the eighth most valued team in Europe. Valued at 378 million euros, largely because some of its star players are quite old and do not have a high price. despite its enormous quality. Thus, Luka Modric is valued at only 10 million euros after his incredible season pulling the Real Madrid bandwagon. An ex-Madridista, Kovacic with 45 million is the most valued player, while Brozovic and Rebic also stand out with 42 and 32 respectively.