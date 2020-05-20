In 2026 the new emission regulations in Europe come into force

Power constraints per displacement can spell the end of downsizing

Porsche anticipates that the engines will grow in size from 2026, coinciding with the entry into force of the Euro 7 emissions standard.

The Euro 7 regulation will limit power per cylinder, hence the downsizing that has prevailed in recent years is now in question.

Frank-Steffen Walliser, responsible at the time of Competition and today leader of lines 911 and 718, anticipates that the brands will respond with larger engines.

“In 2026, the EU7 regulation will come into force. It will be the strictest legislation, especially in the difference between real driving emissions and what we see on test benches. We will see a big change. Everyone will have to make engines new and we will see larger displacements again, “he said in statements to Wheels.

“I estimate that displacement will grow 20% with Euro 7 engines. Many manufacturers will go from four to six cylinders, from six to eight cylinders. This standard is completely counterproductive with carbon dioxide legislation, so that will go further. ”

Faced with this scenario, manufacturers will face a dilemma: compromise the power of their engines or invest in anti-pollution technology. Porsche will do the latter, even if that means the catalytic converter triples or quadruples its current dimensions to mitigate emissions.

“You can’t meet the goals without burning gasoline. It sounds crazy, but it’s a technical fact. We won’t give up. We will do whatever it takes. We want to stick with the six cylinders, but we will have to overload them and make a new engine. That’s another fact. ”

Is the end of the engine aspirated? “Right now we only see it with a turbo. With an aspirated engine, no. It could work with an aspirated one, but it’s about market share, investment, volume. At some point in the next decade the time will come when we will say: ‘it is the last of its kind’ “.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.