Engineers to study Beltrán bridge structure after shocking accident

It was 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday when a terrible accident occurred on the Guadalajara-Colima Highway, at the height of the Beltrán Bridge, when trailers they crashed and caused an impressive fire on the bridge, so the circulation was completely closed until specialist engineers verified the conditions of the structure.

They will be specialist engineers of Banobras who will be in charge of carrying out pertinent studies with the aim of guaranteeing that the structure It is in perfect condition if it has suffered any damage, this to provide security to those who transit through this area.

Highway section closed until structure is verified

Due to the work of the engineers, the closure of the highway section has been completely completed, which is why traffic must be diverted towards Guadalajara by free highway at the Tonila municipality crossing, and towards Colima at Kilometer 093 + 000 .

In the place where the accident between the trailers occurred, the engineer Juan Manuel Pasten Farfán from Euroestudios of the Banobras Coordination arrived to carry out a preliminary evaluation of the metal and concrete structure of the Beltrán bridge.

As a result of the first evaluation, the engineer Pasten Farfán said that for the safety of the users, it should remain closed to all types of vehicles, until a more detailed study is carried out with special equipment and engineers who come from Mexico City.

May 21, 2020

May 21, 2020

Due to the closure of the highway section, the different Transport Chambers have been asked to take their necessary security measures in order to avoid crossing the area, as it is dangerous. In addition, support was requested so that when deviating to the free road they do so safely and avoid accidents.

Recall that on Wednesday the 20th two trailers collided and one of them was carrying gasoline, which ended up catching fire on the spot, causing one of the drivers to be burned.

