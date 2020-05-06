There are people who take their passion for the car to the next level. It starts with a poster or a small scale model and ends with a coffee machine shaped like a Porsche engine. The limit is set by one and the depth of your bank account. The case at hand is one of those of difficult justification, but there is everything in the vineyard of the Lord.

Paolo Maestrogiuseppe loves motor and coffee in equal parts, like so many other people who may be reading these lines if they don’t go directly to the photographs. The only difference is that Paolo is a master craftsman and a visionary capable of intuiting that the architecture of a high-performance motor can be valid for a luxury coffee machine. And yes, friends: this has a market.

Maestrogiuseppe is the founder of Super Veloce, an Italian company specialized in manufacturing some of the most exclusive coffee machines in the world. We are talking about units that cost five figures. The price lives up to its uniqueness, but it gives you access to a unique experience and a rare topic of conversation with guests.

If you are a Porsche enthusiast, your coffee maker is the RS Black Edition. It is inspired by the six-cylinder boxer engine of the Porsche 911 993, the latest 911 with an air-cooled engine. It uses surgical steel, aluminum alloys, titanium and carbon fiber. Cost 10,200 euros, but think that it works with both ground coffee and capsules.

RS Black Edition, inspired by the Porsche 993

Formula 1 is also present in the work of Super Veloce. If they are one of those who still miss the V10 or V12 engines, they can always pay the 10,015 euros It costs the Titanium Series and admire one on your breaks.

In this case, we are talking about a 23-kilo coffee pot that can be configured in various colors according to your preferences. It’s a half-scale reproduction of the propellers from the 90s. We just hope it doesn’t make the same noise.

Titanium Series, inspired by the V10 and V12 era of Formula 1

