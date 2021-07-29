EnGenius updates its free ezWIFI Planner software | News | Connectivity

EnGeniushas added new features to its free Wi-Fi network design software, ezWiFI Planner.

With this update, the program will allow, among other things, design and calculate coverage and range (AP, PtP, PtMP) outdoors, plan Mesh Wireless deployments, as well as incorporating cloud access points into the Wi-FI network design system.

According to Jesús Yanes, Director of Business Development at EnGenius, “When the Wi-Fi network is critical in an infrastructure, its design must be professionally evaluated. At EnGenius we are proud to make available to our partners, and completely free of charge, the most suitable professional tool for analysis and subsequent presentation to the end customer, with coverage metrics in real time ”. Yanes adds: “without a doubt, with the incorporation of these new features, ezWIFI Planner will offer a much more detailed and personalized report, which will undoubtedly affect the satisfaction of the end customer”.

EnGenius updates its free ezWIFI Planner software.

Endowed with AI, this free tool from EnGenius predicts possible signal losses depending on the defined architectural barriers and distance. Allowing to work on Wi-Fi network designs both indoors and outdoors, as well as defining obstacles such as concrete, plasterboard, glass, wood, brick, metal, elevators, storage shelves, etc.

Furthermore, with ezWiFi Planner it is possible to design and preview the external links (PtP, PtMP, Mesh) on aerial photographs or even working directly on Google Maps.

To use this free tool, you only need to register as an EnGenius partner at: https://partners.engeniusnetworks.eu/