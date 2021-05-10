EnGenius Provides 10GbnE to QSAN Systems | News | Connectivity

EnGenius has reached a collaboration agreement with QSAN Technology, multinational professional protected storage systems. With this strategic alliance, the EnGenius ECS5512 10GbE cloud switches will achieve a solution of 10G point-to-point connectivity for QSAN XeNXT and XCubeNAS series.

Today, the demand for data continues to grow. More complex data is required and more and more users are accessing such data simultaneously. This results in much higher speed requirements for wired and wireless connections. For 11ax (Wi-Fi 6) wireless connections and for wired connections,LAN speeds with up to 10GbE copper are now available. The vendor incorporates the 10GbE in copper technology in the new 10GbE series switches.

EnGenius provides 10GbnE to QSAN systems.Increased speed and smooth access to large files

EnGenius 10GbE Cloud Switches are designed to meet the increasing requirement of high bandwidth tasks to provide high throughput in NAS and SAN applications. Communicating with 10 GbE switches improves speed and enables end devices to access large files more seamlessly through a 10 GbE NAS. The 10 GbE data rate over LAN expands both free space and data transfer capacity across information sources, such as storage devices, eliminating bottlenecks between switches.

According Derk Keuter, EnGenius Regional Sales Manager, “We at EnGenius are very proud to partner with QSAN to deliver a solution that addresses today’s rapid data growth challenges. Not only is the future of 10GbE booming in the media and entertainment industry, but also it is thriving in the surveillance market. ”Keuter adds,“ Together, we meet all the requirements, to ensure that our joint solution offers customers a powerful and highly competitive service. ”

QSAN unified storage with 10GbE connectivity provides a all-in-one platform and non-disruptive service. Storage devices are designed in various formats ranging from tower NAS to rack mount NAS, meeting the demands of all sizes of business. In addition, its innovative software guarantees the integrity of the data.

The ZFS-based file system adopts end-to-end checksums to detect and correct data corruption. The powerful operating system, which offers the AES-256, SED and WORM mechanism, doubles the level of security for our clients’ important data. Additionally, the XCubeNXT and XCubeNAS series user interface helps your customers prevent data theft or cyberattack. Managing data security with multiple means, QSAN focuses on building a secure environment for all industries.

Compatibility check

The adoption of 10GbE LAN by QSAN accelerates the data rate over copper. To ensure interoperability of the EnGenius and QSAN devices, compatibility tests have been conducted between the models. The EnGenius ECS5512 10GbE Cloud Switch has been extensively tested in the QSAN Technology Lab in Taiwan and has been qualified and added to the brand’s compatibility matrix.

“We are dedicated to offering storage solutions with differential aspects. Cooperating with EnGenius Networks is frankly beneficial, as we hope that the 10 GbE switch connectivity solution will help all our customers with better performance, under highly secure data protection. “, it states Phil Tai, Director of Product Management at QSAN.

Data is essential for all businesses. While QSAN values ​​data security and offers solutions to various data security issues, the Taiwanese provider focuses on data speed for a smoother experience. Together, the EnGenius and QSAN teams have met all requirements and demonstrated a 100% interoperability.