Engagement ring sales skyrocket as U.S. emerges from pandemic

As the United States recovers from the pandemic, life returns to normal and many couples prepare to say the famous “yes.”

The bride and groom, according to tradition, are getting ready to spend much more money on engagement rings, the prices of which are rising in the market.

De Beers, the world’s largest producer of diamonds, is experiencing “strong demand for rough diamonds,” said Bruce Cleaver, chief executive of the De Beers Group, in a recent company statement, as a result of demand “in the markets. key consumers in the United States and China. “

Sales are multiplied by four

The Clear Cut, a New York-based engagement ring company that sells its pieces online, reported that its sales figures soared in the spring. Customers are now on the hunt for engagement rings because “they can finally travel” and propose on vacation, Clear Cut co-founder and COO Kyle Simon told CNN Business.

The company has been inundated with partner requests and sales quadrupled in May 2021 compared to the previous year, he said.

To top it off, some The Clear Cut customers are even flying to New York to visit the showroom and personally pick out the rings, the company said.

Other jewelers experience a similar situation.

“We’ve seen a resurgence in engagement ring and wedding band sales as couples begin to return to normal life,” said Price Blanchard, director of customer service and executive vice president of Shane Co., a jewelry store. with stores in 14 cities.

Mark Broumand, founder and president of Mark Broumand, a Los Angeles-based jeweler, said sales are on the mend after a 40% drop in June 2020 compared to the year before the pandemic. Sales for June of this year were 20% higher than in the same month of 2019.

Updating rings or buying new ones

“The average price of our rings sold has now increased substantially since Covid,” said Brenna Lyden, Founder and CEO of Everly Rings and East West Gem Company. He’s also working with customers who are using the money they saved during the pandemic – thanks in part to economic stimulus packages – to upgrade their current rings or get brand new ones.

Between forced spending cuts during the pandemic shutdown and multiple rounds of stimulus, “many households are saving more now than ever,” explained Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. Reopening, ‘revenge spending’ means that a good chunk of this money will go into the economy, “he said.

And a part of this will be invested in engagement rings, undoubtedly.

