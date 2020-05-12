La Rosalía’s love life is a mystery. No formal partner is known to him, however he has been associated with various stars from the musical world and other spheres of showbussiness.

The sentimental life of The Rosalia it’s a mystery. No formal partner is known to him, however he has been associated with various stars from the musical world and other spheres of showbussiness.

In her short, but successful musical career, this young woman of Spanish origin has managed to make her way and relate to the cream of the famous.

Collaborations with reggaetoneros like JbalvinFor the song “With Height”, they have put her in the eye of the hurricane in terms of couple relationships.

With Jbalvin He has been seen very hugged and next to him, and when they are on stage, sparks jump everywhere, but a relationship has never been confirmed between them. Although we live in a similar situation between Maluma and Anitta, and now she has revealed that they did indeed have a fleeting but intense relationship.

With the model and socialite Kylie Jenner also maintains a close relationship. The American businesswoman not only admires her on a musical level, but even, in an act of extreme courage, both formalized a “relationship” through social networks, in a controversial photograph that went around the world.

Even doubts have arisen, all unfounded of course, about the preferences of this beautiful girl, and all because they do not know a formal partner.

In a recent interview, Rosalia He talked about how she perceives romantic love, and has said that she has not fully experienced it, because doing so means knowing herself, and in fact, she still does not know for sure.

Now, in a recent photograph that appeared on her Instagram profile, we not only see her with short nails, let’s remember that her super long and set nails are already a characteristic and registered trademark of this fusion flamenco star, but in her hand she wears a simple ring with a transparent stone.

Whatever it is, we are almost certain that Rosalia He will not give any explanation of this jewel that adorns his finger. And maybe taking the picture this way was on purpose, to tell your audience something about yourself.

We will have to wait a little longer to find out if this alliance is an engagement with some mysterious lover, or, just like to look rings they seem to be something else.

