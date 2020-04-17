Working from home full time can be a big change for anyone who normally works in an office; perhaps even more so for video design and production professionals who work primarily with contracted companies, or freelancers.

ENG – an important training, consulting, software and technology licensing company for the areas of Communication, Education and IT – promotes the Webinar on the use of high productivity of Adobe Creative Cloud, which are cutting edge tools for creating Communication Materials and Digital art.

A space to get inspiration, in addition to storing, exchanging and continuing ideas and pieces of art. As time pressure or remote work is a real challenge in the industry, this concept is the perfect solution for any creative.

The audience for this webinar is professionals from design studios, video creation studios, communications and marketing departments, etc. and that they need in the current scenario to develop visual communication projects in a collaborative, remote and high productivity way.

You can start a work of art and continue later, even on a different device, in a different location. Having access to work from anywhere, anytime is an efficient way to create designs. This includes making changes, adding creations to the cloud, or taking photos and working with them on the spot.

In addition, a common cloud storage service across an entire creative team allows for the exchange of ideas and elements. A team that is not locally linked, working remotely, may even be spread around the world, will have access to all information and elements of the common design, allowing close collaboration between all.

Points to be discussed in the Webinar:

• Introduction to collaborative and remote use of Creative Cloud

• Synchronize and share files

• Adobe Fonts: Access thousands of fonts for projects directly from Creative Cloud applications.

• Creative Cloud libraries: Save, browse and share library assets in Creative Cloud apps.

• Find design assets in the app

• Add Adobe Fonts

• Has Projects for video productions

• Share and discover with Behance

Service

Webinar: Creative Professionals: Collaboratively Gain More Productivity and Quality!

Date: 4/23/2020

Opening hours: 10:00 to 11:00

Registration URL: https://www.eng.com.br/evento.cfm?idEvento=7208&evento=profissional-criativos:-ganhem-colaborativo-mais-produtividade-e-qualidade!

About ENG:

ENG DTP & Multimídia Ltda. is a company belonging to the ENG Group, also integrated by the company ENG Com Comp Ltda. Founded 30 years ago, the Group’s focus is on technology transfer. To this end, it has partnerships with major companies in the technological sector such as Adobe, Autodesk, Corel, Microsoft and SENCHA.

Operating in São Paulo, Brasília, Curitiba and Rio de Janeiro, the ENG Group is dedicated to official training, technical consultancy, software licensing (Top 3 Reseller in Brazil), leasing of labor and provision of Professional Certification services.

Among the more than 180 clients served by ENG, the following stand out: Grupo Kroton, PUC SP / PR / RJ / MG, UCB, IMT – Instituto Mauá de Tecnologia, IESB, Uninter, DeVry Group, Cruzeiro do Sul Group, PUC, IF – Federal Institutes of Technology, and several Federal, State and Municipal Universities.

Website: http://www.eng.com.br

