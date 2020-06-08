Lion.- The León del Apertura 2020 paints more “skinny” than in previous tournaments, at least in number of players.

To the confirmed loss of the Colombian Jown Cardona, announced on Friday, would be added those of Joel Campbell, Ismael Sosa, Leonardo Ramos and Sebastián Fassi, all in negotiations to leave or simply not to renew with the Fiera.

Already in Costa Rica

The most famous case is that of Campbell, who plays with León since Clausura 2019 through a loan from the Frosinone of Italy.

“I see Campbell as very difficult … his pass belongs to another team and you have to talk to the player and see what can be done, but I see it as difficult,” said Rodrigo Fernández, vice president of the Club, in a virtual conference a few years ago. days.

According to ESPN reports, Campbell is no longer in León, as he traveled to Costa Rica on a special flight obtained by the Costa Rican embassy for several of its citizens. Thus, the footballer returned to his country with his family and without the certainty of returning.

The trip took place just when León summoned the resumption of his work, so Cambpell no longer appeared for the covid 19 exams application on Friday, and will not be at the start of the preseason today either.

More outings

Who was in the tests was the Argentine Ismael Sosa, although he also negotiates the continuity with the Fiera, where he arrived in 2019, on loan from Pachuca.

Two weeks ago, in an interview with SoyFiera, Sosa revealed that his intention was to stay in León to wait for the birth of his son, scheduled for the end of the year, but the future depended on the directors of Hidalgo.

In this scenario, it is reported that Sosa has been summoned in Pachuca to start today with the preseason with the Tuzos.

Ramos and Sosa would leave the Lion. MexSport.

Something similar occurs in the case of the also Argentine Leonardo Ramos, intended by the “brother” of the Lion to cover the departure of Franco Jara.

Ramos struggled to start in the 10 games that could be played in Clausura 2020, so his departure would help León with an alternate problem; the obligation to play with only 11 foreigners. Today the Greens have 13 outsiders, adding Rubens Sambueza.

Finally, Mexican goalkeeper Sebastián Fassi would leave the role of substitute in León to try his luck at Necaxa, where Hugo González left a huge gap.

