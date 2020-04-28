Electric company Eneva remains interested in a merger with rival AES Tietê, even after having rejected an initial proposal, and the company’s board of directors is expected to discuss the possibility of a new offer in the coming days, a statement told . on Tuesday. source close to the discussions.

Eneva proposed on May 1 to pay 6.6 billion reais to AES Tietê’s shareholders for the combination of the companies’ businesses, with 2.75 million reais in cash and the rest in shares.

But AES Tietê’s board of directors rejected the transaction, claiming that the offer undermined the company and that the business would not fit into its strategy of focusing on renewables and decarbonisation.

In addition, the North American AES issued a letter in which it said it understood that the merger could not go ahead without its approval, as the company’s controlling shareholder, arguing that shareholders without the right to vote could not decide on the company’s fate in any meeting to decide about Eneva’s proposal.

Eneva then said that it would not proceed with negotiations due to the “probable dispute about the rights of shareholders”, but a manifestation of the São Paulo B3 exchange on the controversy should guarantee a legal basis to carry on the talks ahead, according to the source.

B3 said in a letter on Monday that all shareholders of companies listed on Level 2 of the stock’s governance, such as AES Tietê, can vote “in an equitable manner” in meetings on proposals for mergers, mergers or spin-offs.

“Now (with the positioning of B3) a legal fight becomes less likely, so the interest increases. There is interest (from Eneva) in placing a new offer,” said the source, on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue. .

After B3’s positioning, AES returned to speak out, accusing the stock exchange of “interfering” in the negotiations and asking for a period of 30 days to present its arguments in relation to Eneva’s hostile offer.

A response from B3 confirming its understanding of voting rights and a possible statement by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) on the issue should guarantee the necessary basis for Eneva to discuss a new proposal with its board, according to the source.

“If the terms will be the same, if you pay more, if you involve more shares, more cash, for that there must be an answer in the next few days,” he said.

AES controls AES Tietê with 61.6% of the common shares, but owns only 24.35% of the company’s share capital, which gives importance to the votes of minority shareholders.

The holding arm of the state-owned bank BNDES, BNDESPar, must play a key role in defining the business, since it holds 28.4% of the company since the renegotiation of AES’s debts in the 2000s. The bank has 37.5% of the preferred shares and 14.4% of common shares.

Eneva’s main partners are the bank BTG Pactual and Cambuhy Investimentos, owned by banker Pedro Moreira Salles, with 22.95% each.

Under the terms of Eneva’s proposal, if the merger with AES Tietê was approved, the company resulting from the combination of assets would have Cambuhy and BTG as main shareholders, with 17.8% each, while AES would have 5.5%. BNDESPar would have 6.4%.

Sought, Eneva did not comment on the matter.

