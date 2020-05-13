Whether for his mustache in his Oklahoma City Thunder era, for his spicy statements, for his political protests or simply for his charisma, Enes Kanter is one of the most important characters in the NBA. The center of the Boston Celtics He still has a career ahead, but he has received a great offer to continue working after retirement.

As he confessed in an interview with Shams Charania for Stadium, Kanter claimed that he received an offer from WWE to become a professional wrestler after the end of his career as a basketball player. The 27-year-old Turk said he was willing to accept the offer, so he could soon trade the orange ball for the ring.

It is worth remembering that other sports stars have already taken that path and signed with WWE after their retirement, such as NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski, who even won a belt before returning to football. It will remain to be seen when Kanter will make the jump and how successful he will be in his next career.

Celtics center @EnesKanter told our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania he has been offered WWE deal and plans to accept after career. Kanter also discussed his public approach with his native Turkey, Russell Westbrook’s policy for opponents and more. pic.twitter.com/gOvZhfYGae – Stadium (@Stadium) May 13, 2020

