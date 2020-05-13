Enes Kanter will be a WWE wrestler when he retires from basketball. The Boston Celtics NBA player and former 24/7 title champion has said this in an interview.

Enes Kanter is perhaps the most followed NBA basketball player in WWE or at least the one that most publicly recognizes it. The player has become the title champion 24/7 and is known by his peers as The Undertaker for how fanatical he is of the fighter.

Now the fighter taking advantage of the basketball league break due to the Coronavirus gave an interview to one of the most important NBA journalists in the United States, Shams Charamia, and in it he said that in the past WWE had made him offers to join his company and that he had rejected them because he wanted to continue playing but when he finishes his career he will sign a contract with Vince McMahon’s company

Celtics center @EnesKanter told our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania he has been offered WWE deal and plans to accept after career. Kanter also discussed his public approach with his native Turkey, Russell Westbrook’s policy for opponents and more. pic.twitter.com/gOvZhfYGae – Stadium (@Stadium) May 13, 2020

This is what Kanter said in the interview

“Definitely becoming a WWE fighter for sure,” Kanter said when asked about his post-retirement plans. “I’ve already received offers from WWE, but first I have to finish my basketball career. But after my career, I will definitely be becoming [en un luchador]»

Enes Kanter has already stated on previous occasions that even Paul Heyman has come forward to offer as his WWE manager once Brock Lesnar retires.

