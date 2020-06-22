Kyrie irving A revolutionary movement within the NBA Players Association began a little over a week ago not to return to the competition despite the fact that it will resume. The reason for this is the fight for social and racial equality within the United States. Players who have positioned themselves on the Brooklyn Nets’ base side believe that returning to the NBA this season would be off-target.

However, there are others who consider that one thing has nothing to do with the other, and that you can fight for social justice while competing, as is the case with LeBron James. One of those who has joined LeBron’s side in the last few hours has been Enes Kantercenter of Boston Celtics.

The Turkish player, in his own podcast « Enes Kanter Show », has dealt with this topic in depth. His most outstanding statements have been the following:

« If the real rebellion is only geared towards the ‘Black Lives Matter’ fight, what players should do is go play, earn their money, and donate it to foundations that fight day after day against social injustice », Kanter said.

« If you go to Orlando, everyone will focus on you. All the microphones will be in your mouth and the spotlights will point at you. You can transmit the message you want, everyone will listen to you: freedom, justice, democracy … The best option is traveling to Orlando and playing the NBA, everything is compatible. «