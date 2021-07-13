Enerolisa de León will fight in Malta

The Dominican boxer residing in the Community of Madrid Enerolisa de León (6-4-2, 2 KO) will fight on Friday July 30 in Malta.

At stake will be the vacant WBC International featherweight title against the Swede Lucy wildheart (7-1, 3 KO).

Both boxers have had a rival in common, the Madrid Vanesa Caballero.

Wildheart defeated her on points in 2017, while León won in 2018 by KO and five months later he had a null fight against the same fighter.

De León is number 2 in the Women’s Featherweight Espabox Ranking.