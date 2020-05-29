The energy load of the interconnected electric system in Brazil should drop 5.4% in June in comparison with the same period last year, projected this Friday the National Electric System Operator (ONS), with the demand still impacted by the pandemic of coronavirus.

But the forecast, which comes at a time when regions of the country including São Paulo signal relief in isolation measures adopted against the spread of the disease, would still represent a much better performance than in April, when the load fell by almost 12%.

The most optimistic expectation is driven mainly by the South, where ONS now sees a drop of only 1.8% in demand in June, and by the Northeast, where it points to a drop of 2.4%.

The Southeast should continue to be the region most affected by the pandemic, with an estimated reduction of 7.5% in the load in the month, while in the North the projection is down 4.3%.

In April, the first month entirely under the impact of quarantines established by governors and mayors against Covid-19, demand for electricity fell by 12.5% ​​in the Southeast and 11% in the South. In the Northeast the decrease was 10.9% and in the North the decrease was less, of 7.3%.

ONS also released projections for rainfall in the hydroelectric dams region – rainfall in the Southeast and Northeast, which concentrate the main reservoirs, was estimated at 77% of the historical average.

The South will continue with low rainfall, at 29% of the historical average, amid a drought that has affected the region since the middle of last year. The North, on the other hand, should have above-normal rainfall, at 116% of the average.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.