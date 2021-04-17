Energy drinks can cause severe heart failure and put your life at risk



Drinking large amounts of energy drinks can seriously affect your heart.

Energy drinks can have dangerous negative effects on your body. There is growing evidence linking energy drink consumption to heart problems. Unmoderate daily or occasional consumption can land you in the hospital and even cause death.

A 21-year-old man was hospitalized for severe heart failure and kidney failure after drinking four cans of energy drinks every day for two years, according to a new report published Thursday April 15 in BMJ Case Reports.

The young man felt so ill and lethargic in the last four months that he had to suspend his university studies. I was experiencing shortness of breath that got worse and worseas well as weight loss.

Initially, the patient had dyspnea and abdominal swelling. The patient remembers occasional symptoms of dyspepsia (indigestion symptoms), trembling and racing heartbeatBut he was not seeking medical review, according to the report, from doctors at London’s St Thomas Hospital.

The report indicates that the youth has no significant medical history or relatives suspected of cardiomyopathy or sudden cardiac death. He does not smoke or there is a consumption of alcohol or illicit drugs.

The patient’s heart problems could potentially be related to excessive consumption of energy drinks. I drank four 500 milliliter cans every day for about two years. Each can contains 160 mg of caffeine in addition to taurine and various other ingredients.

As a comparison, an 8-ounce cup contains approximately 95 mg of caffeine. For healthy adults, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has listed 400 milligrams a day, which is four to five cups of coffee, as an amount that is generally not associated with dangerous negative effects.

Energy drinks can be life threatening

This case further highlights the potential cardiovascular dangers of energy drinks in susceptible people.

Less than 1 gram of caffeine can pose a risk for those with certain heart conditions, such as a 14-year-old girl in Maryland with a heart valve problem who died in 2011 after drinking two drinks 24-ounce Monster Energy in 24 hours; they added 480 mg of caffeine.

But the dangers of energy drink abuse they might not just be due to caffeine overdoses.

About 30% of Americans ages 12 to 17 regularly consume energy drinks, which have been linked to a increased visits to the emergency room and death, according to a study reported by the AHA. Energy drinks can cause life-threatening arrhythmias.

Cleveland Heart Lab reports that a 2016 study found that energy drinks can raise blood pressure, which greatly increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.

The cardiologists indicate that there is a need to provide clear warnings about cardiovascular dangers potentials of consuming energy drinks in large quantities.

