High voltage energy consumers, such as industries and shopping malls, will be able to negotiate with deferrals or installments of amounts due for the so-called contracted demand, which is charged regardless of the actual consumption level verified.

The negotiations were recommended by the board of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) on Tuesday, after associations representing companies and industrial entities have requested authorization so that these sectors can only pay for the energy consumed at least during the quarantine period due to coronavirus.

Aneel’s director general, André Pepitone, said that these agreements for the postponement of demand charges, associated with the strong retraction of economic activity due to the pandemic, could be closed without having a direct impact on the distributors’ cash due to support measures approved by the government for the energy sector.

President Jair Bolsonaro published on Monday night a decree authorizing loans to be made available to compensate distributors for revenue frustrations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the text, these financings may also temporarily cover the loss of revenue by making payments on demand more flexible, provided that this is conditioned to a later reimbursement by the beneficiaries.

Thus, companies that reach bilateral agreements with distributors to postpone payments would subsequently be responsible for paying associated loan costs – including administrative, financial and tax fees.

Bilateral negotiations like these were already allowed, but they will be facilitated now that the decree has established the possibility of loans to avoid impacts on the cash of electric companies, Aneel Sandoval Feitosa director told ..

He added that more concrete definitions of how these agreements will take place should be included in a resolution that will be prepared by the agency to regulate the decree on the so-called Conta-Covid.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Mines and Energy highlighted the fulfillment of the demands of these large energy consumers, which belong to the so-called Group A, and said that the measure “prevents these companies from having to seek resources individually in the market”, what would weigh on your balance sheets.

