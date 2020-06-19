The company Quantron has announced the opening of pre-orders for its new 44 ton hydrogen powered electric truck, whose first units will begin to be delivered from next year. With its name, Energon, alone, the German company seems to suggest the energy capacity that this truck carries in its hydrogen tanks, which offer up to 700 kilometers of autonomy, recoverable in just a few minutes. The sale price will depend on the order made by each client and can also be contracted as a service that includes truck, driver and fuel.

Quantron is a company founded in 2019, whose main activity is the conversion of commercial and collective transport vehicles powered by fossil fuels to clean and efficient technologies. In this case, the basis on which you have worked is a Iveco Strator, a truck with the typical nose pronounced in the purest American style. In this case, of the three variants that exist, 4×2, 6×2 and 6×4, it has taken the 4×2 that has two axles and traction only on the rear.

Its 416 horsepower 10.3 liter diesel engine has been replaced by a fuel cell system that has an output power of 130 kW and feed a 340 kW (456 hp) electric motor. Between these two components it mounts A battery supplied by the Chinese manufacturer CATL of 110 kWh which acts as an intermediate accumulator of energy. Despite being electric, to take better advantage of the power-torque curve of the motor, Quantron has introduced a two-speed intermediate gearbox.

Quantron has already opened the advance order book with the aim of making the first deliveries in late 2021, as confirmed by Electrive Serhat Yilmaz, director of marketing for the company. The first units will still be assembled in an “artisanal” way as serial production is scheduled to start in mid-2022.

In the press release that the company has published, it is announced that the benefits of Energon will allow it to “fully integrate into the logistics processes of transport companies”. For reservations, Quantron requires an advance deposit of 10,000 euros. The company will contact its customers to calculate the final price of each of the first units, which will not be exactly cheap: “we specifically calculate the final price according to individual requirements,” says Yilmaz. According to the manager, the price depends on several factors and is highly variable depending on the needs of each client: the number of units to be purchased, the final mechanical configuration and other specifications that Quantron takes into account.

In the event that the initial price is an obstacle to purchase, Quantron will offer the Energon as a “transport service”. In this modality, the contract includes the use of the truck, including the driver, and the supply of hydrogen. The Energon will be the first of Quantron’s hydrogen powered electric trucks, which it says is “working hard on other electric vehicles and models to be able to offer a wide range of fuel cell trucks targeting local businesses and authorities shortly.”