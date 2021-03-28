Enemies of gasoline in Colombia

It is not strange to hear the crude and unfair comment that Colombian gasoline is crap and that it does not have the minimum quality parameters. Starting at the back, gasoline perfectly meets the global requirement for engines in its two levels. One proof is that all brands of cars are sold here, from the most encumbered Ferrari and Porsche to the most modest in price, but not because of technology. Because today some of the base cars on the market already offer latest generation engines, with high compression, direct injection, turbo, etc., elements that are not in many of the models of greater quantity and stratum. Now, we must add that the sulfur content of gasoline is at 50 particles per million when the standard requires 300, the extra rose to 91 octane and with ethanol mark 93.

But there are latent enemies that occasionally feed that thesis of people who support the enunciation of this text, even if they roll in their car daily without problems. One of these is grime that can be carried from station tanks to your car, but That is not a problem of gasoline but of the maintenance and control of those outlets. They can bring in microfiltered, controlled F1 gasoline, but if they pour it into a dirty tank, it immediately plugs the fuel system of any engine.

Gasoline, what can happen to you in quarantine

Grime also travels and becomes contaminated in poorly maintained tank cars, which is why the supply chain is sometimes heavily at fault when there are problems. And in this aspect, the extra – which people say is cleaner – is more susceptible to residue, because it spends more time in the tanks of the pumps, since it is consumed more slowly and its transport is also more limited and in many cases it only walks by land.

Another enemy, and deadly, is water, which is always present at the bottom of the station tanks, which is why they never pump from the ground. With ethanol, which attracts moisture, this risk is higher. When water passes into the tank of the car, as it is heavier or dense than gasoline, it goes to the bottom and the pump sucks it up with the consequent backfire of the engine or its total collapse.

The enemies of good gasoline are those of unverifiable quality from the border areas and, moreover, their transport in cans and containers without filters or care. And, finally, already entering the criminal octane rating, despite the controls of the authorities and the brands themselves, there are unscrupulous outlets that turn the extra current or throw other products that falsify their specificationsTherefore, the recommendation is to always tank in known and responsible places.