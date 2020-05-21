Technicians from the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research (Inep) are studying to reduce the content of the National High School Examination (Enem) this year, because of the new coronavirus pandemic. According to the Estadão, one idea would be to do just one day of testing, instead of the two that normally happen. That way, Enem would have fewer questions. Today there are 180 tests and an essay.

This Wednesday, 20, Inep announced the postponement of the exam, which is the largest entrance exam in the country, and was scheduled for November 1st and 8th. More than four million students have signed up. Inep, which is part of the Ministry of Education (MEC), has not yet set a new date. Even so, Enem’s website still informs that there will be no postponement.

According to technicians heard by the Estadão, studies are trying to calculate how many questions can be asked so that there is only one day of testing, but not so long. It is also important to maintain the precision given by the statistical model of the test, the Item Response Theory (IRT). Through it, the questions are calibrated, in previous tests, to know if they are easy, medium or difficult. The intention is to maintain the same degree of difficulty.

Today, there are 45 questions in each area (Languages, Human Sciences, Natural Sciences and Mathematics). One possibility would be to decrease it to 30 of each, which would give a total of 120 questions. Technicians also seek to include questions with minor statements so that the test can be done more quickly.

As the Estadão showed, a “lighter” Enem is a request from private university entities, who see the postponement of the exam as a problem for the 2021 school year. Semesp, which represents the private institutions of São Paulo, Rodrigo Capelato, says that a single day of testing could make the process faster. “The students do nothing before leaving Enem’s grade”, he says.

According to him, students only decide on a private university after learning that they did not get a place in public schools, through Sisu, which uses the Enem note. He believes that a reduced test – even without the essay – would make Inep correct the millions of exams faster. The bill release process usually takes two months.

The director of Colégio Bandeirantes, Mauro Aguiar, suggests the same. “Those who know about evaluation find it unwise to write exams involving masses of candidates. There are difficulties in minimizing subjectivism”, he says. He cites American university entrance exams, such as the School Aptitude Test (SAT, in the acronym in English).

Inep technicians, however, do not think about eliminating the wording for its meaning in the test. “It would be a bad sign for high school that there is no need to write,” says an official who asked for his name not to be released.

