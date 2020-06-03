Enel X has expanded its electric vehicle recharging network to more than 30,000 points, which means almost tripling the 10,500 it already has, by launching ‘eRoaming’ connectivity with the Dutch operator Allego, as well as Robert Bosch and the German company Innogy.

In a statement, the Italian energy division Enel, Endesa’s parent company, indicated that, within the framework of the electronic mobility platform ‘Hubject’, this collaboration now allows users of its ‘JuicePass’ application to recharge their electric vehicles without need to sign new contracts at charging points operated by Allego, Bosch and Innogy, which represents a network of more than 19,500 points in Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

The CEO of Enel X, Francesco Venturini, stressed that the company will continue to launch initiatives like this “to promote economic recovery through our sustainable business model.”

“To achieve this, we will also take advantage of the many opportunities offered by the ‘Hubject’ network to create a true electric highway that crosses the continent, taking Europeans out of this difficult period and towards a truly open society,” he added.

The Allego network has more than 15,000 public recharging points available in the European Union, through Hubject, of which more than 1,000 are fast charging (from 50 to 175 kW) and 200 ‘ultra-fast’ (from 175 to 350 kW ), all installed in Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the Innogy network incorporates some 5,000 public recharging points, of which 4,000 are available through the Hubject -300 fast charge network.

For its part, Bosch operates a network of around 550 charging points, which are also available through Hubject. The networks managed by Bosch and Innogy are installed throughout Germany.

