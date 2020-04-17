As a result of the new coronavirus pandemic, Enel Distribuição São Paulo, a company of the multinational Enel, an electricity distribution company that serves 24 municipalities in the State of São Paulo, including the capital, decided to put in place a contingency plan in which the number of “readers”, professionals of the company that read residential meters on the streets.

This will serve, according to the company, to prevent the spread of covid-19, disease caused by the virus. The contingency plan is expected to last for 90 days, counting from March 24th. For this reason, the company provided the self-reading of light meters for billing customers’ accounts.

Consumers in cities served by the company will be able to play the role of “reader” on their own. This is not a customer obligation, it is an option. If the consumer does not want to do the self-reading, the invoice will be based on a calculation that considers the energy consumption of the residence in the last 12 months.

If the customer chooses to read by himself there are three options and some rules. Check out what they are.

The first rule to be aware of is that, in every electricity bill, there is, in the upper right corner, the date for measuring the consumption of the following month. Self-reading is only possible in three days: on the date the measurement is scheduled and / or in the two days prior to that.

If the date for measuring consumption is on the 25th, it is possible to read on the 23rd, 24th and 25th, for example. If this period is missed, the bill will be calculated using the average consumption over the last 12 months, as if the customer had chosen this method.

How to self-read the electricity bill

There are three ways to self-read the electricity bill – two are online and one is over the phone. The telephone option, which is given by the company’s central office, at 0800-7272-120, exists, according to the company, for people who do not have access to the internet or have difficulties with the necessary technology for sending information by cell phone.

However, according to the person responsible for the customer experience of Enel Brasil, Danusa Correa, it is preferable that the person sends it online, to avoid inaccuracies in the measurement.

On the online platform it is mandatory to send a photo of the electricity consumption record, which prevents typing errors, for example.

To register online, the consumer must go to the energy consumption register and take a picture of the device. Below is an example of what the photo should look like. From there, there are two options.

The first is to access the Enel website.

You must have the CPF number and the installation number at hand. Once logged in, just select the contract you want to access to record the measurement. Then, access the “Services” page in the left corner of the screen. Look for the “Auto-reading” option, click, and if it is on time, there will be a box where you can fill in the data, send the photo, and record the measurement correctly.

The second option is to use the cell phone to register. The Enel application is available for Android and IOS – Apple phones. if your system is IOS. In the application, enter the CPF and installation number and access the registration. Click on the “Services” tab, search for “Auto-reading” and send the data. Enter the numbers in the spaces provided and send the photo you took with your cell phone camera.

According to Danusa, Enel is not concerned with the possibility of measurement fraud, as it is, according to her, of low risk, but points out that, in case there is an attempt to circumvent the correct numbering, in the following months, when the “reader” returns , it will be attested that the previously measured was lower and the amount will be charged in the same way.

“The device will register by use, consumption. If the consumer reports lower consumption, when Enel makes the actual reading, it will check the error, which can cause a certain loss to the customer”, he explains.

Increase in the number of online invoices and app downloads

With the lowest number of “readers” on the streets, Enel asks consumers to subscribe to the online invoice, which arrives by email. In addition, it is also possible to access the boleto through the application or on the website. According to the company, adherence to email has been growing and downloads of the app have increased.

Currently, as there are still printed invoices to be delivered, Enel employees are taking turns. Of the 1,100 readers of the company, half are taking the readings and the other half are delivering.

