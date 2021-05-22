Eneko Sagardoy: “I have played a giant and a devil … playing heterosexual is easy and feasible for me”

Eneko Sagardoy is premiering. The young actor who won a Goya revelation for ‘Handia’ and was part of ‘Patria’, one of the 2020 Spanish series, is now returning to theaters with ‘Mía y Moi’. It is a film shot among friends: it is the directorial debut of Borja de la Vega, representative of the actors that make up the cast: Ricardo Gómez, Bruna Cusí and Joe Manjón, as well as Sagardoy.

It’s been two years since it was shot, something that for a 27-year-old actor like him may seem like a long time. “I was a child. I have aged a lot, when I saw the film I thought: ‘Please, but this 10-year flashback, why?” between the industry and the film press.

‘Mía y Moi’ is a drama with quite dark twists, but Eneko Sagardoy keeps “a very good memory” of the filming: “The technical team was very small, all very young like me … a heat … we drank a lot of beer … We had fun. We sang a lot with the guitar, we were all in the same hostel … we were suddenly a French film outside the shoot“.

The debut of de la Vega speaks “of care and ways of loving,” the actor advances: “There are very toxic relationships. It deals with topics that touch me a lot and I think it is interesting that later each one says ‘What would I do?’. The story deals with the brothers Mía and Moi (Cusí and Gómez) and their dependent relationship, accentuated by the death of the mother and the psychological problems of the brother. To settle unfinished business, they decide to spend a few days in the family’s rural house, together with Moi’s boyfriend, Biel.

Sagardoy plays this Biel, the luminous counterpoint to the brothers. A bisexual boy, who joins the small list of non-heterosexual characters he has recently played: the Gorka of ‘Patria’ was gay, and recently the short by David Moragas (‘A Stormy Night’) ‘men tres tant’ was released, in which Sagardoy appeared in bed with Oriol Pla.

“I have been told [que no haga tantos personajes homosexuales]. It seems that we still have a long way to go to normality, so being a “fag” is seen as being bad in the movies, or another stereotype. For me it is part of a nature, in the projects I have done it does not define the character “, he argues, adding that he is not afraid of being pigeonholed after having participated in ‘Handia’ and ‘Errementari (The blacksmith and the devil)’. “I have played a giant, I have played a devil … playing heterosexual is easy and doable for me”.

Not interested in taking the “leap”

In the half-hour talk, we have time to talk about his twin brother Ander, with whom he has opened a production company and whom he says is “his worst critic”, his emotional speech at the Goya and the importance of filming in Basque. He also gives us his opinion on the ambition that is often linked to the careers of actors.

“I never understood the jump. The jump to what? They told me that I had made the jump to Madrid, for example, with ‘Patria’. What do we mean? The quality, the people who are going to see it , to the money that I am going to earn? What are we talking about when we talk about the jump? Because it seems that we are only referring to the level of exposure, and the jump to the best is in another place that is not visible at all, “he says. “Before making ‘Handía’ there were people in the industry who told me:« Do this something else, because cinema in Basque has a ceiling … », and We have won 10 Goya Awards with a film in Basque, isn’t that an incredible leap?“.