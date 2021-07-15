Endocrinologists Unite to Register Prader-Willi Syndrome Patients and Improve Their Quality of Life

Share

With the primary goal of providing better care for people with Prader-Willi syndrome, the Spanish Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition (SEEN) from his Obesity group, in collaboration with the Spanish Society for the Study of Obesity (SEEDO) and the Spanish Society of Pediatric Endocrinology (SEEP), are participating in the development of a registry of these patients for future multicenter research projects and to expand their participation in clinical trials.

As the alert Dr. Assumpta Caixàs, endocrinologist at the Corporació Sanitària Parc Taulí and member of the Obesity group of the SEEN (GOSEEN) and coordinator of the Prader-Willi Syndrome working group of the SEEDO, much awareness is lacking to address this syndrome. “Pediatric professionals are increasingly aware and think about the possibility of this diagnosis when a child with hypotonia is born. The prevalence is 1 in every 15,000 live births. There is also awareness that the approach must be early. However, when they become adults and need to make the move to the adult team, we find that there is no knowledge or availability on the part of many Endocrinology and Nutrition services, and sometimes they are followed only by the family doctor, internists or psychiatrists if his predominant disorder is bad behavior ”.

Prader-Willi syndrome is a rare genetic disorder. Provokes decreased muscle strength, low levels of growth hormone and sex hormones and a constant feeling of hunger. The approach to these patients, therefore, must be multidisciplinary and by an expert team. The specialties that this team should cover are: Genetics, both clinical and laboratory; Pediatrics, Neuropediatrics, Endocrinology and Nutrition, Psychiatry and Psychology, Pulmonology, Gynecology, Urology, Traumatology, Ophthalmology and Dentistry.

“The idea of ​​the registry of these patients is to have, on the one hand, pediatric endocrinologists who regularly visit boys and girls with this syndrome from different hospitals throughout the country so that, on the other hand, they are in tandem with an endocrinologist from the same autonomous community, to be able to carry out the transfer correctly and thus no adult patient is left without a reference team ”, explains specialist Caixàs.

Right now in Spain there is no official referral center (CSUR) for this pathology, but in Catalonia they have created the «Xarxa d’Unitats d’Expertesa Clínica» to cognitive behavioral diseases, including Prader-Willi syndrome. “It is made up of the Sant Joan de Déu, Vall d’Hebron and Parc Taulí hospitals and we function very well,” says Dr. Caixàs, who continues: “The idea is to do something similar in other autonomous communities. The registry would try to collect the data of the patients who are visited in these centers of reference or competence and thus in the future design a joint study ”.

In other communities in Spain there are hospitals that offer a organized and coordinated multidisciplinary approach in pediatric endocrinology, which includes the assistance of different pediatric specialties and a planned transition to the Endocrinology service.

There are already several clinical trials with different drugs underway and, in the opinion of Dr. Caixás, if this registry or network already works, it would be easier to tell pharmaceutical companies where these patients are visited and open a participating center. “In our case, patients from all over Spain have come to Sabadell to participate in clinical trials. If we get the pediatric endocrinologist and adult endocrinologist tandems, the patients will be grouped in the same center or nearby centers within the same community and will not have to travel ”, he reasons.

Obesity, a common denominator in patients with Prader-Willi syndrome

The part of the brain that controls satiety or hunger it does not work as it should in people with this syndrome. They they eat excessively and obesity is present in almost 100% of these patients and, in addition, the type of obesity in 80% is severe, that is, grade II with associated comorbidities or grade III.

Dr. Caixàs explains that bariatric surgery would be indicated by BMI, but it is not recommended, since the problem of these patients is in their brain And despite putting a barrier on the stomach, the brain still craves food and it can be dangerous if they binge after surgery on the stomach. “The endocrinological treatment of these patients consists of diet and physical exercise (at the moment there is no specific drug to control hunger or obesity), replacement with growth hormone at an early age (from 2 years or even earlier) and then continue with adult doses, substitution with sex hormones from puberty, treatment with calcium and vitamin D to avoid osteoporosis, and if type 2 diabetes mellitus appears, treatment with drugs that are neutral or that favor weight loss ”.

Although the life expectancy of these patients is increasing, being currently 55-60 years common, the main causes of death are respiratory, due to infection and respiratory failure or pulmonary thromboembolism or due to choking on excessive food intake. Some obesity-associated cancer deaths are also beginning to be seen.