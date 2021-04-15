Endless wait for Andrade – AS.com

Demetrius Andrade (29-0, 18 KO) has been sounding for big posters for years … but they are never quite forged. Time passes and the American turned 33 in February. He does not want to continue in the same position, therefore this Saturday will be his last fight at middleweight. He will rise to super middle with one clear goal: to fight the winner of the Canelo vs Saunders. The WBO, the body of which he is champion, rewards his monarchs who gain weight, for which he would become a mandatory challenger. He wants it.

“After this fight I will go up to super middle. In the end we are not so young, we cannot stay so thin forever. We gain weight, muscle and mass. I am an average weight, for me it is to be between 154 and 168 pounds (limit of the super average), but I will never return to 154 “, he pointed out in the previous one. Without a doubt, against Liam Williams (23-2-1. 18 KO) is favorite and feels like one. It is logical, the only great name in the English record is that of Liam Smith, who beat him twice. He is facing his great opportunity, but the difference between the two seems evident.

Andrade is a much more complicated boxer than it may seem. Left-handed and with great technique, he is not the fighter who usually lifts stadiums, but he is difficult to box and always has a way of hitting you. For that reason he never ended up meeting big names, there were always better options … time can play against him and that is why he will risk for the big posters. Of course, before you have to comply. He is world champion in two divisions and is looking for the third, but that will be from Saturday if he wins. Andrade is still on hold.