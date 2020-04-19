In the last days the name of Karla Panini has become a trend repeatedly in Twitter.

It all started when it became known that his official account Instagram it was closed and the decision was said to have come after it was attacked with memes and criticism by the former scandal of “Las Lavanderas”.

Although Panini explained that his account was in the process of check, remained active through another account that is no longer available.

Through an account called @ivette_panini, Karla continued to have contact with her followers through photographs of her family and work. However, this weekend this account is no longer available.

It was there that Panini published a video of more than ten minutes with never-before-seen images of her wedding to Américo Garza.

And it seems that the video was a response after his name resurfaced on Twitter, where the “toxic thread” of Las Lavanderas was revealed again.

Through a Twitter account, the story of Karla Panini and Karla Luna, the famous members of the comic duet known as Las Lavanderas.

Although both had a friendship, a scandal was unleashed when it became known that Panini was having an affair with Américo Garza, the couple of Karla Luna.

This controversy still haunts Panini, who is often the subject of comments, criticism and ruthless ridicule on social networks.

When a user sent her a photo of her wedding with Garza, accompanied by the phrase “Stay in your house as well as you stayed with your friend’s husband!”, Panini replied:

“How beautiful we went out. It was one of the happiest days of our lives and stay at home my queen, but stay! Just as we stayed together, so through thick and thin stay at your house, but stay.”

That attack was said to be the reason why Panini closed her Instagram account, but later she explained on Twitter that it was not.

“My account is not closed, I did not close it,” the presenter commented emphatically in a clip, in addition to insisting on the fact that it is not “important to the world or anyone, I am only important to God and my family. Social networks right now should not be for gossip but to inform, to share good and beautiful things. “

As the attacks on networks did not stop, days later Panini chose to upload an old video to Twitter again.

And it is that in July of last year a “toxic thread” was published on Twitter telling his story with Karla Luna, so it became a trend.

“I am finding out that someone is hating me on social networks again. Again? Don’t they get tired? … Now leave that subject, those involved are already at peace, we are already in something else, “he explained.

But if Karla thought that with that video the waters would calm down, the opposite has actually happened, since her last name was even involved in the recent controversy unleashed by Lizbeth Rodríguez.

The ex Badabun Girl accused his former partner Juan de Dios Pantoja of being unfaithful to Kimberly Loaiza with the photographer of both, Kevin Achutegui, so the latter was named Kevin Panini.

Amid these days of controversy, Panini has remained active on Twitter, where he recently published a message about God and criticism, as well as photographs of the family he has formed with Américo Garza, because in addition to their daughter in common, both They take care of the daughters he had with Karla Luna (who died of cancer in September 2017) and her son.

In his most recent post he wrote:

“The word of God says that we will be judged by our words, works and even by our thoughts. It would be better for us NOT to think badly about someone or pass judgment, because that only belongs to God. Let’s just look at our lives and ask God to be better people every day so that we can be remembered with much love here on Earth and be able to go to his presence there in heaven. ”