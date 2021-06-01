ending explained, who killed Erin?

‘Mare of Easttown’ spoilers assured!

After seven weeks and multiple suspects, the identity of Erin McMenamin’s killer was finally revealed at the end of ‘Mare of Easttown‘, but before that he offered us some extra twists.

It wasn’t Deacon Mark Burton, who had thrown Erin’s bike into the river for fear of being found guilty after she left it in her car. Dylan Hinchey, Erin’s ex-boyfriend, was also not responsible, despite Brianna Delrasso’s revelation that we learned that, on the night of Erin’s murder, he had been absent at dawn. He wasn’t the man behind Katie Bailey’s kidnapping, nor was Erin’s father, Kenny. His cousin Billy Ross wasn’t the culprit either, and the Ross’ other brother, John, who had already been clad in an orange jumpsuit and was convicted of the crime, hadn’t pulled the trigger.

In a truly devastating turn of events, Ryan Ross, the son of John and Lori, Mare’s best friend, was unmasked as the killer.

Erin expected to meet John at Brandywine Park after he texted her. He demanded that he meet her there and, if he did not appear, he would tell his wife. At a family reunion in 2017, shortly after Erin’s mother died, the couple began having sex and she became pregnant. John asked her to abort the baby, but she refused and made Dylan believe that DJ was her son.

However, it was Ryan who arranged a meeting with her under cover of darkness. On the way, he passed Glen Carroll’s shed and picked up the gun before heading back into the night.

Ryan told police that he just wanted to scare Erin. His parents’ marriage had already suffered a major setback when John had an affair with another woman and he was desperate to prevent that from happening again. Ryan pointed the gun at Erin and demanded that she leave her family alone, but a scuffle ensued in which Erin grabbed onto the gun. A few seconds later, her heart had stopped beating.

John and Billy were the ones who moved Erin’s body, which is why her father surprised the latter covered in blood, with dirty clothes and in the early hours of the morning.

Billy had agreed to acknowledge his responsibility, but John was skeptical about whether he would keep his promise. After agreeing that her brother would go to the police, Lori’s husband suggested that they go fishing together, one last time. But that was another way to cover himself, he wanted to put a bullet into his brother to protect not only himself, but also Ryan.

That interaction between the two in the cabin also gave the audience some insight into the power dynamics in their relationship. John had forced his brother to take responsibility for Erin’s death by manipulating him emotionally. He took advantage of Billy’s vulnerabilities to exert control over him.

“Nobody is going to miss a guy as screwed up as me,” he said as John pointed the gun at him. “Would you do me a favor. Like you said, you have a family and I have no one.”

But eventually, Ryan’s secret was exposed and the Ross family was shattered once again.

It’s a heartbreaking ending but, for once, it seems Mare and his family have found a way to stabilize themselves. The detective makes the conscious decision to emotionally face the death of her son and the last shot we see is the one where she goes up to the attic where Kevin took his own life.

It’s a moment of hope in a series that, for the most part, has played on despair. And while the loss of Mare will never “be easier” – a question Mr. Carroll asked him – he is learning to “live with the unacceptable.”

