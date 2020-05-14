The ‘Mission Impossible’ movies have become an important part of the action genre movies as well as popular culture. That is why it has been announced that the last two films in the saga will be incredible, and also that an actress who participated in ‘Endgame’, will be with Tom Cruise in the upcoming missions of Ethan Hunt.

Everything seems to indicate that Christopher McQuarrie, will be back in the director’s chair for his third and fourth installment of the franchise. The director has anticipated that these films will be the end of Ethan Hunt’s story with Tom Cruise, which began in 1996.

The seventh and eighth film that will be part 1 and part 2 of the end of the ‘Mission Impossible’ sagaIt will see many actors and actresses who have been part of the saga from the beginning, but it will also bring new ones into the cast, so it has been revealed that Hayley Atwell will be in ‘Mission Impossible’ 7 and 8.

Hayley Atwell is best known for interpreting from Captain America: The FIrst Avenger to Peggy Carter, and from there he has made several appearances in different MCU movies, to the point that a spin-off series was made for his character. And it was on the Light Fuse podcast that he appeared alongside director Christopher McQuarrie where they talked about his new character.

“There is ambiguity … the interesting thing we are exploring is her resistance to a situation in which my character finds herself. How it begins, where it becomes. The journey of what she enters and what is asked of her and, potentially, where It ends, ”said Atwell.

In addition to the confirmation that Hayley Atwell will be in ‘Mission Impossible’ 7 and 8Christopher McQuarrie confirmed that Ving Rhames will be in the film, and that Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby will also be returning. In addition to mentioning that there are people in the cast who are so secret that nobody from the production knows who they are. It is expected that Mission Impossible 7 Now comes the November 19, 2021 and the eighth part on November 4, 2022.