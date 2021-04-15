Endgame) ‘until he saw the movie at the theater

Marvel studios is known for going to strange extremes to prevent important plots from being leaked from her productions. With Avengers: Endgame They did their best and the impossible to ensure that some of the key moments at the end of the Infinity Saga do not leak. Among many other things, that meant hide lots of details from actors.

In fact some actors participated in productions of Marvel having no idea what movie it was. It is not the first time it happens. Years ago, without wanting to, Gwyneth paltrow confessed that he did not know that it appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home. But what happened to Yvette Nicole Brown (Community, The Big Lie) was even more extreme.

The actress has a small role but in one of the most important and remembered moments of the film. When Steve Rogers / Captain America and Tony Stark / Iron Man travel from 2012 to the 1970s to retrieve two of the infinity gems. But she didn’t know what it was for that movie. And she only knew it when she saw herself in the cinema, accompanied by her friends, in absolute shock, watching Avengers: Endgame.

He explains it in an interview with ComicBook.com: “Sometimes I can’t believe I’m in that movie. It’s a brief appearance and I’m not supposed to tell anyone. So I kept the secret for two years. It was something we recorded in 2017 and we would not see it until 2019. During the recording I thought I was doing scenes for Infinity War “, he answered in the interview.

“Once the movie was released, and I didn’t see myself, I assumed they had cut that scene I thought, well, it was a great experience and I had the opportunity to work with Robert [Downey Jr.] and Chris [Evans]. So when the Premiere of ‘Avengers: Endgame (Avengers: Endgame)’ came and I saw myself on screen, I was in absolute shock.

Yvette Nicole Brown in Marvel Studios’ ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Why Yvette Nicole Brown appears in ‘Avengers: Endgame (Avengers: Endgame)’

The reason why Yvette Nicole Brown appears in Avengers: Endgame (Avengers: Endgame) is no coincidence and has to do with the origins of the Russo brothers, directors of the film.

The actress had an extremely important role in the series Community created by Dan Harmon and issued by NBC and later by Yahoo!. Anthony and Joe Russo were executive producers and directed some of the episodes, including the show’s pilot and some of the more memorable, such as the paintball wars.

That is why several of the actors that we get to see in Community make brief appearances or hunts in the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe led by the Russo brothers. Not just Yvette Nicole Brown. We also saw Danny Pudi in Captain America: Winter Soldier and Jim Rash in Captain America: Civil War.

