If the fans are happy, it is not only because they managed to “beat” the greatest enemy of this production, which was always Warner Bros, but that they will get much more than they were expecting. With an extra budget of around 20 to 30 million, do not think we will get a two-hour film, this will basically be a documentary. The Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ duration It makes one think that it could even be a series.

Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Henry Cavill (Superman) were among the first to upload congratulatory images to the director and the fans who will have in their hands for what they had fought so much, the idea that Snyder had in mind when he was on the ship of ‘Justice League’ but with his sudden departure and WB’s desperation to deliver the film on time, they led to Joss Whedon to become the scapegoat for this movie.

Fortunately everything seems to be on the right track, it will be in 2021 when HBO Max receives this production that it is not yet known if it will be a movie or a miniseries. No, it’s not a joke. To the having used only a quarter of what Snyder recorded, it would take four hours of film and as much as it is on a streaming platform, this could be an excess, so it is being thought that it will be divided into six chapters.

As expected, new takes have to be recorded, so the actors would have to get back into action and well, each of them has had interesting stories in the last three years. Ben Affleck has hung up the Batman suit and has said he doesn’t want to go back, Henry Cavill is busy with his ‘The Witcher’ series, Ezra Miller had a filming problem with a fan, resulting in a possible layoff of his character as The Flash. Cyborg has a pending movie that looks like it will never be made and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman is waiting for the pandemic to pass so she can premiere the second part of her solo story in theaters. Snyder has a LOT of work ahead of him.