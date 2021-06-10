Endgame ‘and Captain America

The first chapter of Loki offers answers to some of the questions that Avengers: Endgame left on the table. The most important of these is related to the time travel that occurred in the film and how those events would influence the “Sacred timeline”.

It should be remembered that Loki, exclusive to Disney Plus, submitted to the Time Variance Authority (TVA), the Time Variation Authority. This body is in charge of monitoring the correct flow of the timelines, based on the “Sacred timeline”.

This organization is governed by the three Guardians of Time. They are, as Miss Minutes explained, an animated character presented in Loki, of three entities that arose to avoid conflicts between the timelines. In other words: they are in charge of managing time at Marvel. But not only that.

The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ case

Marvel

Loki constantly winks at The Avengers. It is likely that, if you got to this part of the story, you have already seen Avengers: Endgame. However, if you didn’t, be aware that below there may be spoilers about the story.

To alter what happened during Avengers: Infinity War, The Avengers decide to travel back in time, collect the infinity gems again, and reverse Thanos’ snap. Not everything goes well during that process. Several issues can be listed. Thor’s meeting with his mother. Gamora ‘surviving’ the events of the past and staying alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy. Captain America’s trip to the past to resume his relationship with Peggy Carter. That last fact, among several others, is the most significant and the one that prompted the most questions.

If the TVA is in charge of monitoring the correct development of the “Sacred timeline”, Why didn’t he go looking for Captain America when he, after returning the infinity gems, did not return to ‘his’ time? Even why was it possible for The Avengers to come and go through time to change future events?

The last question can be answered through that talk between Bruce Banner and The Old Woman. She explains to Banner that as long as what was taken is returned to his timeline, there will be no future consequences. Cap did. However, there were doubts about how his trip to the past would be understood.

The word of the Guardians of Time

One of the judges who appears in Loki explains that what The Avengers did “had to happen.” Therefore, there is no crime. This is complemented by the explanation about the Time Keepers and their function: they not only monitor, through the TVA, the flow of time; they also make decisions in relation to the events that occur on the different timelines.

According to this logic, the criteria and opinions of the entities that govern the TVA must prevail in the multiverse, that which groups together the different timelines and the “Sacred timeline”. Therefore, there is no crime in the conduct of Steve Rogers. What happened with Captain America, his travel in time to rebuild his life and that gap that was generated with his decision, was also part of a higher plan. Whose? From the Guardians of Time.

