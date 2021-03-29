Endgame ‘191 times and breaks Guinness record

The number one fan of Marvel Cinematic Universe He is a man of Mexican nationality who lives in Riverview, Florida (United States). He has seen Avengers: Endgame 191 times, in an attempt to reach 200 – without succeeding – but managing to break the Guinness record the most number of times watching the same movie at the cinema.

Agustín Alanís posted a tweet with the official record certificate, accompanied by a photo with actors Zoe Saldana, Chris Evans, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner and Josh Brolin, who appear in the film as Gamora, Steve Rogers / Captain America, Jim Rhodes / War Machine, Hawkeye, and Thanos, respectively.

Alanís was a total of 34,762 minutes or 579.3 hours, equivalent to 24.1 days stuck in the cinema watching the same movie. As he explained, he invested 40 working days, attending twice daily to watch Avengers: Endgame on weekdays and four or five times a day on weekends.

Agustín Alanís assures that his inspiration to attend the cinema 191 times to see Avengers: Endgame came from the well-known youtuber NemRaps, who had the previous record. He watched Avengers: Infinity War, also in theaters a total of 103 times. At the time when Alanís equaled and surpassed him, it was news.

A frustrated goal with ‘Avengers: Endgame’ that gives him the Guinness record

His goal was to get to see her 200 inside a cinema, but it was impossible, because the film stopped being projected. But after the re-release of Avatar (2009) in China, which snatched Avengers: Endgame as the highest grossing movie in history.

But there is a great possibility that it is a temporary situation. It is quite probable Marvel studios re-release Endgame in theaters around the world as an effort to promote Black Widow, which will hit theaters and Disney Plus, on July 9, and thus recover the crown.

