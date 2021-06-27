Endesa, Sacyr, REE and four other dividends that this week yield almost 3%

Related news

The week on horseback between the months of June and July brings with it a rain of millions in the Spanish stock market in the form of dividends. Up to seven companies open their safe to reward their shareholders. Reig Jofre and Sacyr pay the amount committed for their scrip dividends while others five listed pay in cash.

The most lagging investors there is still time to ensure the collection of the last three payments, which will be paid between July 1 and 2. One of them, from a listed in the digital circles of the Spanish stock market. However, the other four have already been discounted in the price of the companies that distribute them.

Although the cost effectiveness that each of these dividends contributes varies greatly from one another, from a minimum of 0.87% to a maximum of 5.85%. Together, the payments scheduled for this next week yield an average yield of 2.98%. A level that practically multiplies by six the rates currently offered by the Spanish ten-year bond.

Pay to pay

The first dividend this week arrives on the same Monday. Reig Jofre pays that day 0.045 euros gross per share to the investors who requested the cash collection of their scrip dividend. The last day to opt for this formula instead of new shares was June 22.

Also Monday is the day chosen by Azkoyen to reward its shareholders. Specifically, the vending machine company distributes 0.2 gross euros per title. An amount that translates into a yield of 3.33% on its listing on the stock market.

On Tuesday, June 29, it is the turn for investors of Sacyr. More specifically for those who have opted for the cash collection of their election dividend. Those who have preferred to receive new shares from the concessionaire will receive these titles on July 16.

The rice cooker Ebro Foods opens his safe on June 30. That same day is the last that the shareholders of ACS They have to request cash collection of their current issue of the election dividend. However, the disbursement will not arrive until July 8.

Three in july

Thursday July 1 is Endesa the one that pays its complementary ordinary dividend charged to the accounts for the year 2020. With a gross amount of 1,314 euros per share, the payment translates into a yield of 5.85% for the shareholders of the electricity company at a particularly troubled time for the sector.

Already on Friday it is the turn of the energy company Electric Network and the Spanish Rental Housing Company, better known by the acronym Cevasa. While the listed Ibex 35 offers a yield of 4.44% to its shareholders, that of the electronic corridors of the stock market remains at 2.86% according to its current price.