Endesa reduces its profit until March by 41.8% to 491 million

Endesa today announced its results for the first quarter of the year, in which it obtained a net profit of 491 million euros. This figure represents a 41% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2020, when the result included extraordinary impacts derived mainly from the signing of the new collective agreement, as well as provisions for personnel restructuring. In comparable terms (excluding those outliers), the decrease remains at 13%.

Regarding the gross operating profit (ebitda), Endesa obtains 1,019 million, which represents a decrease of 31%, which remains at 9% in comparable terms, excluding extraordinary events registered in 2020. With those 1,019 million, the company manages to stay in line with the objectives previously communicated to the market for the whole of 2021.

The Spanish power company has reiterated to the market its firm commitment to the decarbonisation path, managing to raise to 91% the percentage of generation in peninsular Spain free of greenhouse emissions. This means exceeding the 89% set for 2023 and compares with 79% for the same quarter of 2020. The higher production from renewable sources, mainly wind, explains the achievement of this milestone.

Endesa has increased its total portfolio of renewable projects to 44,400 MW -from 41,800 MW at the end of 2020- and of these, 6,500MW have the right to access and connect to the network. The company has 2,300MW of new renewable power under execution, which gives certainty regarding the goal of connecting 700 MW in 2021. Additionally, in the first quarter, Endesa acquired 519 photovoltaic MW in Huelva for an amount, including the cost of construction, of 350 million euros.

In addition, battery projects, which total 6,000MW in gross terms, have been differentiated for the first time, of which 400MW are in an advanced stage of maturity.

Regarding the evolution of the electricity commercialization market, sales fell by 3% compared to the first quarter of 2020. This is mainly explained by the full impact in 2021 of the effects of the covid, with respect to the effect of the pandemic that it was mainly registered in the second half of March last year.

In terms of electric mobility, it maintains leadership in Spain in the network of recharging points with 7,500 at the end of the quarter, 6% more than the 7,100 at the end of 2020. Of that figure, 2,000 are public access recharging points.

In total, Endesa has made investments of 283 million in the quarter to boost its decarbonization and electrification strategy, 4.4% more than in the same period of 2020.