Endesa reduces its profit by 26% to 832 million

Endesa’s gross operating profit (ebitda) at the end of the first half of the year stands at 1,879 million “in an unfavorable market context characterized by the rise in raw materials,” according to its results sent to the National Market Commission. de Valores (CNMV).

The operating cash flow (FCO) is reduced by 51% to 492 million euros, while the free cash flow is affected with a reduction of 341% to yield losses of 368 million euros. Net debt increases 19% up to 8,184 million euros.

Endesa explains that the market context is marked by the strong rise in energy raw materials, particularly gas, and also in the average price of CO2 emission rights. A context that has led the price of electricity in the wholesale market to double, on average, compared to the first half of 2020.

The power company points out in a statement that “it remains open to dialogue with the Public Administrations to find the most efficient solutions to the current context of prices in the wholesale market, which on average have doubled compared to the first half of 2020.”

The aforementioned adverse situation has affected the behavior of liberalized businesses (Generation and Marketing), which are the ones that fundamentally reduce their ebitda in the first six months of 2021 compared to 2020.

Endesa expects a progressive normalization of market conditions for the second half of the year. The company led by José Bogás points out that “it is making management decisions to offset the effect of the volatility of raw materials on the income statement.” All of this makes reiterate your targets set for the year as a whole in both ebitda and ordinary net profit.

Endesa has made investments of more than 700 million in the semester to promote its decarbonization and electrification strategy, 15% more than in the same period of 2020.