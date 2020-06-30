19:00 hours. Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live broadcast of the Endesa League final they are going to dispute Barcelona and Kirolbet Baskonia at the Fuente San Luis Pavilion in Valencia. There have been two vibrant weeks of basketball in which the 12 ranked teams have fought to win the CBA title in the city of Turia, but only two remain in the fray: Barcelona and Baskonia. One of them will be the champion of the Liga Endesa 2019/2020.

This end of the Endesa League it will be at least atypical under the circumstances: a single 40-minute duel will be enough to decide who is the new champion of the ACB, of course, after all the work done in the last two weeks with a good role in the group stage by part of Barcelona and Baskonia and overcoming the semifinals against San Pablo Burgos and Valencia Basket, respectively, to reach the final duel for the title.

As in previous meetings, there will be no public in the stands of this Fuente de San Luis Pavilion, but the emotion is assured on the parquet floor with the fight between Barcelona and Baskonia to conquer the Endesa League.