The Spanish company Endesa has agreed to donate 400,000 euros to the Foundation of the number two tennis player in the world, Rafael Nadal, to increase staff in the centers of Palma and Valencia, and reinforce the work of caring for the most vulnerable families and groups after the coronavirus health crisis.

07/01/2020 at 16:45 CEST

“This collaboration is part of the second phase of the Public Responsibility plan that Endesa started in March, with a desire for health aid, mainly, and which is now focused on helping the most vulnerable groups and economic recovery in the country, “the company that operates in the electricity and gas sectors says in a statement. .

The Rafa Nadal Foundation explains in the note that with that donation “will increase the number of professionals in each of the centers, including educators, sports technicians, psychologists and social workers”, and that it will thus be able to “respond to a greater number of beneficiaries in the different educational, sports, psychotherapeutic, nutritional and hygiene areas”.

In the case of the Rafa Nadal Foundation Center in Valencia, in addition to expanding the workforce and, therefore, the number of children and youth served, The psychotherapeutic area will be created from scratch, since until now this type of care has not been offered.

For its part, Endesa, through its delegate council José Bogas, points out that the company “It needs companies like Endesa to lead the way out of this health, economic and social crisis we are experiencing.”

“We are very aware of the need to help all the groups that make it up so that the country can come out stronger, without leaving anyone behind. In this case, we shake hands with those who have the most experience in helping those most in need, to that they can expand their work and benefit more families ”, emphasizes Bogas.

For her part, María Francisca Perelló, wife of the Majorcan tennis player and director of the Rafa Nadal Foundation, affects “Those families whose situation was already vulnerable suffer even more harshly the consequences of the pandemic.”

“To the economic difficulties and lack of employment, there are added emotional and social consequences that can negatively influence the personal and educational development of minors ”, remarks Perelló.