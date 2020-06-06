Utilities are facing the health crisis in a better tone than other sectors. Its business has not been seen in essence diminished and except for occasional changes, the arrival of the Covid-19 has not basically diminished its prospects. One of the cases found is Endesa. In the presentation of its results for the first quarter of the year, it has endorsed its financial power and the possibilities it has: there are no changes in your access to money in the markets, a variable that must be taken into account.

In its stock chart we see how it has risen steadily from the March lows, 50% to its current level but it is still far from being a total comeback, 15% against the highs that also touched resistance of the value in the present exercise.

Therefore partial recovery that analysts are already reflecting in the target price of their market. Berenberg places it at 20 euros after lowering it from the 24-euro mark. Barclays places it in a similar situation, at 20.4 euros with an underweight recommendation, although it believes that Endesa will benefit from the new Climate Change Law due to the path of renewable energy.

The market rules but Endesa’s fundamentals remain in place. According to María Mira, fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies, “based on a comparison and valuation by ratios, there is room to improve the price. Endesa is trading at a PERe of 13.23v estimated results for the end of 2020e, compared to an average for the selective companies of around 21v; if we take into account the growth forecast for EPS, the PEG ratio is placed at very moderate levels and shows a clear undervaluation of Endesa’s securities ”.

He also considers that the company “is also positioned among the companies with the highest dividend yield in the Spanish selective: Yield of 8.25%, compared to an average for the Ibex 35 of 4%. The profitability on own resources that exceeds 10% also stands out ”. Hence, it is positive in the medium and long-term value.

Therefore, the dividend is shown as one of its strengths. On July 1, it will make effective the 1543 million euros expected at a rate of 1,475 euros gross per share against the 2019 results. And the company’s policy is to maintain and even increase that amount for 2020 to 1.60 euros per Title.

From a technical point of view, Ei analyst José Antonio González Endesa “recovers positions vertically, a movement that allows him to attack his 200-period or long-term simple moving average, and by proximity, the important downward gap that is projected from the 23,21 euros. However, the advances are not free and they invoice the MACD oscillator, whose readings enter overbought areas “.

“In this sense,” he stresses, “we will not begin to see a significant deterioration in its recovery process, which starts from annual lows as long as we do not see a consolidation of the price below 19.84 euros per share.”

According to our premium indicators, Endesa’s score is just 3 out of 10, which removes the necessary parameters to make it a purchase recommendation. It is in a rebound situation, after improving but far from indicating that we enter the value. The red graph, which belongs to the indicators, has not been able to exceed the company’s price, the blue graph, at any time.

