In spite of the coronavirus health crisis, Endesa maintains its expansion plan for the recharging of electric vehicles for public access, and plans to reach 2,000 installed and available to users by the end of this year.

In this way, the energy company will comply with the first phase of the recharging infrastructure development plan that it announced at the end of 2018 and that will allow it to have an Endesa point at a distance of no more than 100 kilometers and in the main urban areas of the country .

The CEO of Endesa X, Josep Trabado, stressed that, despite the fact that all the charger installation processes “have slowed down these weeks as a consequence of the pandemic that is plaguing the country”, the company continues “working hard, adapting to the circumstances”, to fulfill the commitment to have a charger every 100 kilometers at the end of the year on the main roads.

“It is essential to maintain investment commitments at this time in order to contribute to the recovery of the Spanish economy,” he added.

In total, Endesa’s plan involves the installation of 8,500 public access charging points in 2023, with a total investment of 65 million euros.

This development plan for energy recharging infrastructures led by José Bogas, through its subsidiary of technological solutions and value-added services Endesa X, is developed in two phases.

Thus, in a first phase, which covers last year to this year, the focus is on the road network and cities with more than 35,000 inhabitants, with the aim of covering 15,000 kilometers of main roads and offering recharge coverage to the 75% of the population.

This will allow users to have an electric charging point at a distance of no more than 100 kilometers and in the main urban areas of the country.

The 2,000 recharging points will have different technologies, going from ultra-fast (350 kW) to, mainly, the major roads; to the fast (50 kW), aimed especially at roads, and the semi-fast (22kW) for urban areas.

The second phase of the plan, to be developed between 2021 and 2023, foresees the growth of public recharging in line with the expected increase in electric mobility in Spain.

At this stage, Endesa will install more than 6,500 new public access charging points (in shopping malls, car parks, hotel chains, service areas, public roads, etc.) to accompany the growth of the electric vehicle market, providing it with greater coverage infrastructure urban areas and the main strategic communication nodes, including the islands.

Endesa maintains plan to reach 2,000 electric car recharging points in 2020, despite the Covid-19

Since the implementation of the plan and thanks to the agreements reached so far with the different partners, more than 1,500 public access charging points throughout the Spanish geography are already underway, agreed or in the installation phase.

.