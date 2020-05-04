Endesa achieved a net profit of 844 million euros During the first three months of 2020, a figure that represents a 132.5% increase in interannual terms, driven by the good progress of the liberalized and extraordinary business, as reported by the company.

Specifically, the results of the company collect the impact of the entry into force of the new collective agreement and the recording of certain provisions for workforce restructuring, which have generated a positive impact of 267 million euros on the net result. Excluding these extraordinary effects, the net profit of the energy company between the months of January and March recorded an increase of 59%.

Gross operating profit (Ebitda) of the company at the end of March stood at 1,476 million euros, with a growth of 59% compared to a year ago, due, in large part, to the impact of the application of the new measures contemplated in the collective agreement approved last January, which has meant a return of a provision of 515 million euros.

On the other hand, the group has made a provision of 159 million euros for staff restructuring plans. The impact of these two aspects has been 356 million euros. Discounting these extraordinary effects, Ebitda grew 21% due to the good performance of the liberalized business and the stability of the regulated business.

The income of electricity in the period from January to March reached 5,069 million euros, 0.3% less than those obtained in the first quarter of 2019.

Coronavirus impact

The CEO of Endesa, José Bogas, stressed that these “good results” in the first quarter will serve the group «To confidently face the impact of the Covid-19 during the second quarter ».

«The company has already restarted all the construction work for renewable parks, and we are Endesa boosting its profits to the 844 million to March provided for in our strategic plan. We are even studying the possibility of accelerating this plan, especially in wind and solar plants, in order to help revive the economy with job creation and wealth generation, “he added.

Dividend

Regarding the dividend, the company will submit to its general shareholders’ meeting, which is held this Tuesday, the distribution of a total remuneration corresponding to the 2019 financial year by a gross amount of 1,475 euros per share, representing a total amount of 1,562 million euros.

After the payment of the interim dividend of 0.70 euros, the complementary dividend would be equal to 0.775 euros gross per share. Together, the dividend proposal represents a 3.4% increase over the dividend charged to 2018 results.