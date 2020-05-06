Cruzeiro will be working with its cast, even if the distance for now, and watching how to reinforce the cast. Coach Enderson Moreira is more active in preparing the planning and what he wants for the team he will lead.

The coach spoke of a player who had few chances in the team since he was hired: midfielder Renato Kayser, who is once again on loan to Atlético-GO and commented on a possible return of the athlete to compose the group of players in Serie B .

– Kayser needs to see in contractual terms if there is a possibility of his return and we are waiting. He is a player I have been following and I find him a very interesting player. We are just waiting for the question of the calendar, of the terms of the state, to see if there is the possibility of his return – said Enderson in an interview to Canal do Nicola.

In addition to analyzing Kayser’s return, Enderson is looking at what are the most needy positions in the current squad. The sides were the most vulnerable points pointed out by the celestial commander who still hopes to count on Dodô, who is negotiating with the blue team.

– If we don’t get it right with Dodô, I think it’s interesting to bring another left back. On the right side we have Edilson and Valdir, who is still a boy, and we see that there is the possibility of bringing another side to this position – said Enderson, who cited names to the right if the club can sign.

Norberto, ex-América-MG in 2017 and 2018, Nino Paraíba and Bruno, who played for Bahia in 2018 and 2019, and Samuel Xavier, in Ceará, in 2019 and early 2020 were the side of the coach’s pleasure. Coincidentally, everyone worked with the coach, who praised the athletes.

The player had few chances at Cruzeiro, but it may be an option for the squad that will play the Brazilian B Series – (Paulo Marcos / Atlético-GO)

Photo: Lance!

– Coincidentally, I worked with everyone. The four mentioned are all great players. They can be in, as they can be out of that list (laughs) – he said.

In the line of reinforcements, until a possible return of Dedé, who is recovering from knee surgery. The difficulty in the return of the defender, who is also in a troubled relationship with the Fox.

– First I want to mention that I consider Dedé one of the great defenders of Brazilian football. He is going through a difficult time of injuries, which greatly affect the athlete’s career. If there is any understanding for him to stay, I would love it, as I am a fan of his football. However, we have to observe both sides, both the athlete and the club. But my support is so that he could stay, since we would win, in addition to a great player, a leader for the team, ”he added.

Enderson Moreira will complete a month at Cruzeiro, but only this week can he start working with cast, at a distance, as there is still no full release for training at Toca da Raposa.

See too:

L reporter! analyzes cancellation of NBB