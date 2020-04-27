In the midst of the scenario of uncertainty that Brazilian football is experiencing, caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the discussion arose about the hypothesis that the Brazilian championship be played in a knockout format, so that the calendar can be fulfilled in 2020. However, coach Enderson Moreira, from cruise, showed himself against this possibility in an interview with Globoesporte, arguing that the running points help to value the competition.

“I, in particular, think that we cannot break this magic that we have been building since 2003 with running points. I have a lot of respect for those who have the opposite opinion, those who like knockouts, but the running points championship is valid since the first round”, declared the commander.

Enderson Moreira stated that “with the points scored, the Brazilian is worth since the first round” (Photo: Divulgation / Cruzeiro)

“You can fall because you haven’t used your main team for a while. You can fall because in the first game, which was important, you didn’t give it any importance. When you close the account at the end of the championship, you see how important each round is. a Brazilian. I think we have to keep that “, he added.

The first division of the Brazilian Championship has been carried out using straight points since 2003. Serie B, which will be disputed by Raposa this season, adopted the format three years later.

With the stoppage of football, state competitions, which were entering the final stretch, could not be concluded and are in danger of ending without a definition. For Enderson Moreira, the expectation is that the tournaments can be finalized, but he stressed that the priority is national championships.

“The idea is that everyone can finish (the state ones). But if we have to make any changes, we have to adapt. As I said, everyone is losing at the moment. We have to try to preserve as much as possible. country, which in my opinion are national championships “, added the coach.

