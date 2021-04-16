Ender Inciarte leaves the game injured against the Cubs

The Venezuelan Ender Inciarte, left the game due to injury this Friday between Braves Atlanta and Chicago Cubs in the Major League Baseball – MLB.

As reported by Braves, Ender Inciarte suffered this injury running from second to third base during the game against the Cubs, being a discomfort in the hamstring that took him out of this game on Friday night at the Big leagues.

Here is the report:

OF Ender Inciarte left today’s game with a left hamstring injury. – Atlanta Braves (@LosBravos) April 16, 2021

The Venezuelan Ender Inciarte was living a positive streak in the last games of the 2021 season of the MLB, having three days in a row followed by hitting for the cause of the Braves and now it’s time to wait how long the gardener will be out.

It is good to remember that for Braves this is not so pleasant news since Ender Inciarte assumed a more regular role in center field following the injury of Cristian Pache, who is the incumbent at the position and is currently off the field of the MLB.

After the injury, Initiate He left his place to veteran Guillermo Heredia and he suffers the same as Max Fried (hamstring) and for what is today on the injured list of the Braves.