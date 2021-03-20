Endeavor Returns To Fight Crime And Corruption In Its Sixth Season On Film & Arts

Presenting the last episodes of its fifth season. Detective Endeavor Morse continually premieres its sixth season where things take a darker turn for Cowley’s former team when a series of brutal crimes occur. “Endeavor” arrives in Colombia this Monday, March 22 at 8:00 pm on Film & Arts.

After the last episodes of the fifth season, Film & Arts premieres continuously the sixth season of “Endeavor, the young Morse” the British prequel that shows the career of a young Endeavor Morse (Shaun Evans) working as a police officer in the Department of Oxford crime and investigation, after leaving college without graduating and already showing the traits that will be characteristic of his peculiar personality. Premiere in Colombia this Monday, March 22 at 8:00 pm.

The young man Endeavor Morse he’s hurt professionally, emotionally, even physically. But other forces on the horizon are conspiring to put him on a treacherous new path. A dark undertone lurks beneath the cultural hedonism of 1960s England: permissiveness, sin, invading savagery, and murder. This sixth season is 1969 and things have taken a darker turn for Cowley’s old team.

With Endeavor, Thursday, and the investigation team scattered across Oxfordshire, a series of brutal crimes unfold to bring them back together: including the death of a young schoolgirl, a fatal act of sabotage, a deadly rumor campaign in a quaint town, and a murder in the Bodleian Library. Now joined by former DCI adversary Ronnie Box and fellow DS Alan Jago, the team must fight crime and corruption to finally solve their greatest challenge: the truth behind George Fancy’s death.

The Film & Arts television channel can be seen in Colombia by Claro (1621), Directv (746), and Movistar (607). Film & Arts is the only channel in Latin America aimed at lovers of the arts and entertainment in all its manifestations. With a modern and avant-garde image that underlines “the art of entertainment”, the channel offers its audience a wide range of high-level content, including great Broadway shows, live events and some of the most acclaimed period series in Europe. current affairs, as well as talk shows, documentaries, and featured arts-oriented films. Available in HD 24 hours a day, Film & Arts is content of high aesthetic value for a demanding audience.

